Does Olivia Rodrigo have a new beau? The actress is reportedly dating producer Adam Faze.

Rumors first started swirling that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star may be off the market in June 2021 when she was spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain for an event celebrating Space Jam 2. In a now-viral TikTok shared by a fan attending the event, Olivia appeared to be standing in line for a ride with a mystery man’s arms around her waist. The man was later identified as Adam. Following the Six Flags party, a source told E! News that the SOUR songstress was introducing the producer to people at the event as “her boyfriend.”

“Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night,” the insider added. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.”

The source claimed that Olivia and Adam have been together for “a few months but she seems really happy with him, and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.” The duo has yet to speak publicly about the rumored romance, and Adam’s personal Instagram account is set to private. J-14 reached out to Olivia’s team for comment.

News of the actress’ reported new relationship comes months after making headlines in January 2021 for her debut single, “Drivers License.” Following the track’s release, HSMTMTS fans online were convinced that the song told the story about her relationship and subsequent breakup with costar Joshua Bassett. While they’ve both addressed the rumors surrounding the song’s meaning in various interviews, neither confirmed whether or not they had a former fling.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Olivia told Billboard after the single’s release. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Aside from her rumored relationship with Joshua, the former Disney Channel star was also romantically linked to Bizaardvark costar Ethan Wacker in the past. While they never spoke publicly about their relationship, the duo shared PDA-filled pics all over social media and even went on vacation together. Despite their split, the two are still on good terms. Olivia even congratulated her ex when he got into college in May 2020.

Now that it appears Olivia has officially moved on from her exes, who is her rumored boyfriend, Adam? Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know.

