Back in 2019, Ethan Wacker and Olivia Rodrigo were total #CoupleGoals! That’s right, the former Disney Channel stars first met on set of their show Bizaardvark, and when news hit the web that they were dating, fans were seriously living for the relationship! Although it’s now been a few months since the pair officially went their separate ways, some people are still wondering what exactly went down between the two actors.

There’s no doubt that fans still have a ton of questions about their love story. Like, how exactly did they go from costars to boyfriend and girlfriend? Is there any bad blood between them? Will they ever get back together? How long were they actually dating? Well, not to worry, you guys, because J-14 did some major investigating, and we broke down their relationship from start to finish. Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline of Ethan Wacker and Olivia Rodrigo’s relationship.

