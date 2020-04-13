This may be hard to believe, but Monday marks the one year anniversary since Bizaardvark came to its bittersweet end premiered! That’s right, the iconic Disney Channel show aired its final episode on April 13, 2019 after three seasons and 63 episodes, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by.

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite series first premiered back in June 2016 and it followed two best friends named Frankie and Paige who posted funny songs and videos online under the name Bizaardvark. After reaching 10,000 subscribers on the channel, the girls move into a house with other “Vuuuglers” who frequently post their own viral uploads. The show starred Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo, Ethan Wacker, DeVore Ledridge and Jake Paul, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss the hilarious antics the kids got into.

But what has the cast been up to since the show ended? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turned out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last year. They’ve all stayed in Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies! Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Bizaardvark is up to now.

