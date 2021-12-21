Making a name for himself! Zack Bia is already one of Hollywood’s most well-known DJs, and now, he’s making headlines for his possible relationship status.

Kylie Jenner fans may recognize Zack’s name as he is one of the makeup mogul’s BFFs, but Outer Banks fans now know his name in tandem with Madelyn Cline‘s. Following her split from costar Chase Stokes — who dated following the show’s premiere in April 2020 — the Knives Out 2 star has been sparking romance rumors with Zack.

Although it’s unclear how the two were first linked, both Madelyn and Zack were photographed at the same October 2020 Lacoste fashion show in Paris. Then, in December 2021, social media was abuzz with speculation that the Netflix star may have officially moved on from her ex with the music mogul. While the pair have not spoken publicly about the rumors just yet, they were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant — per photos obtained by E! News — the day before Madelyn’s 24th birthday.

Other than being a DJ, Zack has a lot of projects under his belt, including founding a record label called Field Trip Records.

“I have a ton of friends that are young and really successful, right? And it seemingly happened to them one, sort of overnight, and two, at a very young age. Whereas to me, I think things are really gradually happening. So since it wasn’t like some overnight thing, I was just sort of growing up with things that were happening,” the multi-hyphenate told Office Magazine in November 2021 about his rise to fame. “So, just the mentality of it — I think it’s not like an overnight change. … I think the key is just — if you asked my best friends, I’ve always been the same person. It’s just, you just start to work on different things and start to manage your time differently, but it’s, you have to just stay consistent throughout.”

While music is his passion, and what most people know him for, Zack also has aspirations to get into the movie industry.

“I want to get into film eventually. I want to keep building up the record label and then, you know, same way any other major media conglomerate — then into the film and all that good stuff,” he explained. “[I want to] produce films. But, we’re talking 10 years down the line.”

What else do you need to know about Zack? Scroll through our gallery to meet the star.

