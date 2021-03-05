When it comes to Madison Beer‘s dating life, her fans are seriously invested!

The songstress has been romantically linked to TikTok star Nick Austin since August 2020, but when it comes to spilling the tea about her current relationship, she’s staying pretty tight-lipped. “Now, I’m much more mindful about what I put out there because I’m like once it’s out there, it’s out there for good,” Madison said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in March 2021. “I’ve just chosen to not to talk about it publicly because I feel like it’s been going great offline, and I would like to keep it that way. It’s, you know, it just complicates it all the time and I feel like me and said individual are very happy offline.”

The “Selfish” singer added, “It’s tough because it’s like there’s also the sense of like, am I, not disrespecting but is it … It could make somebody feel like, ‘Well, why were you public with your other boyfriends and not me?’ or whatever.”

Before her current relationship with Nick — which she has confirmed without mentioning his name — the New York native was in a long-term public relationship with fellow musician Jack Gilinsky. The internet stars first started dating in 2015 and experienced some major ups and downs throughout their time together. The pair’s first breakup came in 2017 when Madison took to Twitter and claimed that Jack was “verbally abusive” in a since-deleted tweet. At the time, a leaked video of the pair appearing to be in the midst of a nasty argument went viral.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Jack confirmed that the audio was indeed himself and Madison from a year prior to its leak. The former MAGCON member apologized and claimed he was in a “very dark place” when the clip was recorded. “It’s painful for me because most people think that this clip is current and is an accurate representation of where Madison and I stand today, when that is far from the truth,” Jack wrote at the time. Madison, for her part, also acknowledged the video in tweets that have also been deleted. She explained that she “tried to fix” her now-ex and hoped that “fans learn from my foolishness.”

Reconciliation rumors between Madison and Jack started swirling in early-2020 when they were photographed in Los Angeles together. It’s unclear when exactly they called it quits for good, but some fans speculated in April 2020 that the former Jack & Jack member’s debut solo single, “My Love” was about his and Madison’s relationship.

Aside from Nick and Jack, the brunette beauty has sparked romance speculation with Brooklyn Beckham, David Dobrik and Zack Bia. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Madison’s dating history.

