Are Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky back together again? On Thursday, January 2, paparazzi caught the former couple hanging out together after their big breakup back in the summer of 2017. Photos seemingly showed the two musicians meeting up at Toast Cafe in West Hollywood, California just after the “Dear Society” songstress returned from spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado. The 20-year-old looked cozy in leggings and an oversized hoodie while her counterpart wore salmon-colored shorts and a gray crewneck sweatshirt.

For those who don’t know, the couple split in 2017 after Madison took to Twitter and claimed that Jack was “verbally abusive.” in a since-deleted tweet. The two social media stars began dating in 2015. Throughout their time as a couple, they constantly packed on the PDA on red carpets and shared the cutest snaps together.

Just before their shocking split, a video went viral of Jack and Madison allegedly having an argument while at a party in July 2017. The 23-year-old called his girlfriend a “f**king slut” in the disturbing clip. After the video was released, Jack confirmed the audio was of him and Madison on Twitter. He apologized for his actions in a statement.

“The clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, and clearly had no control over my emotions,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s painful for me because most people think that this clip is current and is an accurate representation of where Madison and I stand today, when that is far from the truth.”

The couple broke up soon after the scandal and at the time, Madison claimed she stayed in the relationship to try and “fix him.”

“Don’t make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it,” she told fans in a since-deleted series of tweets. “No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way.”

Since then, Madison has also been linked to Brooklyn Beckham. In August 2017, told People Magazine that her and Jack were on good terms.

“We’re totally cool now. We’ve been cool. People don’t get that there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind closed doors that they don’t know about, but we’re totally fine now,” she said at the time.

