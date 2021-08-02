Over the years, some social media stars have made headlines because of their various run-ins with the law.

Hayes Grier, for example, was arrested in July 2021 following an alleged incident in North Carolina. Court documents obtained by TMZ claimed that the former Vine star and Dancing With the Stars alum was reportedly booked on three felony charges, Common Law Robbery, Felony Conspiracy and Assault Serious Bodily Injury. The influencer was accused of assaulting a man and stealing his cell phone. TMZ reported that “preliminary evidence” was found linking Hayes to the alleged incident. He was released on bail, according to NBC News, and has not spoken publicly about the allegations.

Hayes rose to fame alongside his older brother, Nash Grier, as a member of MAGCON, a meet and greet convention where social media users were able to meet their favorite stars. Aside from competing on the 2015 season of DWTS, Hayes also appeared alongside his family on the Top Grier reality show.

As fans know, other social media influencers, including Jake Paul, have also been involved with the police over the years.

In August 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that the FBI was “executing a federal search warrant” at the former Team 10 founder‘s California home. At the time, the newspaper also reported that multiple firearms were found during the search. In a statement shared via social media, the FBI explained that their search was related to “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May.” Jake was charged with two misdemeanors following allegations that he had been looting the mall amid protests. According to a report from Fox News, the misdemeanor charges have since been dropped.

In a since-deleted YouTube video, Jake addressed the entire situation.

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened,” he said. “It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s–t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

Aside from Hayes and Jake, YouTube-famous twins Alan and Alex Stokes, Cameron Dallas, TikTok star Bryce Hall, among other internet personalities, have also experienced run-ins with the law over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see which other internet stars are on the list.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.