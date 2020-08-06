On Wednesday, August 5, reports first hit the web that Jake Paul‘s California home was being searched by the FBI in an early morning raid. At the time, law enforcement sources told TMZ that a search warrant was issued to search the Team 10 founder’s Calabasas house. Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, sources said that multiple firearms were found during the search, and an alleged video showed law enforcement agents carrying guns off the property and securing them inside a police vehicle outside the home.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement to the LA Times.

Jake has not publicly addressed the situation, but his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ that, “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

Following the news, fellow influencer Jeffree Star — who also lives in Calabasas — took to Twitter and reposted an article about the raid alongside a caption that read, “My neighbors sure are interesting.”

It’s unclear exactly what led to the raid, but some sources also told the LA Times that it was “related” to a video of Jake allegedly looting at a mall in Arizona during the George Floyd protests. For those who missed it, back in June, the YouTuber was charged with trespassing after the clip went viral. According to reports, the controversial influencer has been charged with “criminal trespass and unlawful assembly,” both of which are misdemeanor charges.

“Our investigation has revealed that [Jake] was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. [Jake] also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed,” The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement at the time.

The videos, which were posted on May 31, 2020, by his videographer, Andrew Blue, showed Jake watching as people around him destroyed property and stole things. After his charges went public, the social media influencer took to Twitter and wrote, “Gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Jake has not returned J-14‘s request for comment.

