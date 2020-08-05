From the sound of it, Jake Paul may be in some legal trouble. On Wednesday, August 5, TMZ reported that the YouTube star’s home was being searched by the FBI in an early morning raid.

According to law enforcement sources, a search warrant was issued to search the Team 10 founder’s Calabasas home. At this time, it’s unclear exactly what the agents are looking for or if Jake was home during the raid.

As fans know, this news came just days after Jake came under fire for throwing a massive party amid the coronavirus pandemic. He recently spoke out about the entire situation and told Insider that he is “not gonna sit around and not live his life” despite California’s recommendation that residents avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes.

For those who missed it, this isn’t the 23-year-old’s first run-in with the law this year. Back in June, he was charged with trespassing after a video of him allegedly looting at a mall in Arizona during the George Floyd protests went viral. According to reports, the controversial influencer has been charged with “criminal trespass and unlawful assembly,” both of which are misdemeanor charges.

“Our investigation has revealed that [Jake] was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. [Jake] also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed,” The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement.

At the time, the social media star was called out by fans after videos posted on May 31 by his videographer, Andrew Blue, showed Jake watching as people around him destroyed property and stole things. After his charges went public, the social media influencer took to Twitter and wrote, “Gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Jake has not returned J-14‘s request for comment.

