Just weeks after Jake Paul came under fire for throwing a massive party amid the coronavirus pandemic, the YouTuber has spoken out about it, and he said he is “not gonna sit around and not live his life.”

For those who missed it, news reports hit the web on July 14, 2020, which claimed the mayor of Calabasas, CA — Alicia Weintraub — was “outraged” after a video went viral from a party at the 23-year-old’s Team 10 house.

Now, in a new interview with Insider, the influencer claimed he talked to Mayor Weintraub, and that “everything is cool.” The Mayor told the outlet, however, that she’d only spoken with Jake’s representative, and that “she warned him that the local sheriff’s department would be breaking up future parties and possible financial penalties would be issued.”

“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest. I don’t think anyone really does,” Jake explained, when asked about the outbreak. “No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

When the party first happened, Mayor Weintraub told Fox 11 LA, “They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning. It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed. No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again.”

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 18,300,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. The disease has resulted in more than 690,000 deaths and has infected people in 213 countries. 11,500,000 people have recovered.

