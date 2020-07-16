YouTuber Jake Paul has come under some serious fire after throwing a massive party amid the current coronavirus pandemic and despite California’s recommendation that residents avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes.

For those who missed it, news reports recently hit the web that the mayor of Calabasas, CA — Alicia Weintraub — was “outraged” after a video went viral on Saturday, July 11, of a party at the 23-year-old’s Team 10 house. According to a news reporter from FOX 11 LA, neighbors called the gathering “irresponsible” and “selfish.” He also tweeted that the mayor is “working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on.”

Several frustrated neighbors contacted me this morning and shared their own videos of the party. Calabasas’ mayor tells me she’s working with the Lost Hills Sheriffs station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on, no more warnings. Full video 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PHRdw8TngK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Mayor Weintraub told Fox 11 LA. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

She added, ““No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again.”

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 13,700,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. Not to mention that for the first time since September 11, 2001, every Disney theme park and cruise line worldwide was shut down due to the disease. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.The virus has resulted in more than 587,000 deaths and has infected people in 213 countries. 8,100,000 people have recovered.

Jake has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

