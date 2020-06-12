Once upon a time, Jake Paul and Alissa Violet were one of the biggest power couples on the internet — or so it seemed.

Throughout their relationship, the pair definitely seemed as happy as could be. They constantly posted super cute pictures together, filmed tons of videos side by side and constantly gushed over each other online — and fans were living for it. That’s why when things suddenly turned ugly, everyone was pretty shook.

Yep, thing seemed picture perfect between the couple until one day, when Jake seemingly kicked Alissa out of the Team 10 house. After that, both stars accused each other of cheating, and Alissa even claimed that Jake had physically and mentally abused her, a claim which he denies.

A lot of drama went down between them, and they may go down in history as one of the messiest couples ever! In case you forgot, we broke down the entire relationship from start to finish for you, so grab some popcorn and strap in because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Jake and Alissa’s complicated love story.

If you or someone you know might be in an unhealthy relationship, please call 1-866-331-9474, text: loveis to 22522 or visit loveisrespect.org.

