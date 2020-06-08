YouTuber PewDiePie — whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg — had a lot to say about Jake Paul’s recent looting scandal. For those who missed it, the former Team 10 founder was recently charged with “criminal trespass and unlawful assembly,” after a video of him allegedly looting at a mall in Arizona during the George Floyd protests went viral.

Jake has since spoken out about the entire situation in a tell-all video, but now, PewDiePie wants the world to know his feelings on the subject.

“No, he did not go to jail. But he will get charged. I think this is a great example of even if you are a part of a group that’s doing something illegal, you are complicit by just being there,” the 30-year-old told fans in a video uploaded on Sunday, June 7. “Jake Paul should really know better.”

Later on in the 25-minute video, PewDiePie added, “He’s just an idiot. That’s it.”

As fans know, Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, stood up for him after the initial video hit the web.

“Why he was inside of a mall that was being looted, I have no idea. I talked to him on the phone, he was at a dinner that was next to the mall. It was very unfortunate but very on-brand for Jake Paul to magically be seen at a looting site,” he said in a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. “Here’s what I will say, and I feel like this goes without saying. While I condemn that he was at a looting site and stuck around long enough for videos to be taken to make it look like he was kinda hanging out, you are a f**king moron if you think my brother was actively participating in looting.”

After his charges went public, Jake took to Twitter and wrote, “Gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.