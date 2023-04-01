Remember when the Paul Brothers dominated YouTube? Logan and Jake Paul, two brothers who got their start on the now-defunct video app Vine, used to be everywhere on the internet in the late 2010s, creating prank videos, bad rap songs and nonstop controversies. So, what happened to the famous brothers? Keep reading for what they’re doing now.

What Is Logan Paul Up to?

In the height of his fame, Logan posted diss tracks, vlogs and challenge videos on YouTube. Racking up millions of views, fans of Logan call themselves “Loganators.” He has starred on multiple TV shows, launched a music career and made his debut in the professional wrestling world.

While the Paul brothers are used to creating controversies, Logan definitely caused the biggest one of all in 2017, after making a visit to Aokigahara forest in Japan, otherwise known as “suicide forest.”After filming the corpse of a suicide victim, Logan uploaded the footage to his YouTube channel, which caused immediate backlash. Logan later removed the video from his YouTube channel and posted a written and video apology for the incident.

Since then, Logan has focused on his “Impaulsive” podcast, which launched in 2018 and is still active. He made his World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, debut in 2021. He is currently dating model Nina Agdal.

What Is Jake Paul Up to?

After Jake rose to fame on Vine in the early 2010s, he played the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons. Following his exit from the show in 2017, Jake focused on his YouTube career, creating an entertainment collective called “Team 10” that same year. He would then launch his music career with “It’s Everyday Bro,” which featured vocals and raps from fellow Team 10 members.

“I know it’s a cliché, but, like, literally, I want to create an empire of dozens of talent under me, to take my power and multiply it so that I become bigger than myself,” Jake told The New York Times in 2017 of Team 10.

He has since stepped away from music to focus on his wrestling career, much like older brother.

Jake has faced multiple allegations since the height of his fame, including multiple from former Team 10 members, which is no longer active.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.