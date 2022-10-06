So the drama! A few One Direction members have had issues publicly with Jake and Logan Paul. From the look of it, things aren’t slowing down soon. Keep reading for all the details on this apparent feud.

What Happened Between Jake Paul and Zayn Malik?

The internet personality and Zayn Malik had an apparent altercation in Las Vegas in February 2020 after Jake claimed in a since-deleted Twitter post that he had to “clap up” Zayn after the “Pillowtalk” singer “told him to ‘f–k off’ for no reason when I was being nice to him.” Zayn’s then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, his back at the YouTube personality before Logan came to his brother’s defense.

“I was with Jake that night. We split up, that’s when he ran into Zayn. I went back to his hotel room at 3 a.m. and he goes, ‘Bro, I ran into Zayn from One Direction and he wasn’t that nice to me. I asked him to hang out and he kind of just shrugged me off and I think the conversation upset Zayn,'” Logan claimed on his “Impaulsive” podcast at the time. “So I go over to his room and knock on the door. Bro, he’s screaming, he’s losing his mind. I’m standing there just kind of confused. And [Zayn’s] throwing out insults like, ‘You’re a f–king YouTuber, mate.’”

Logan said that he believed Jake was in the wrong and things died down. Over a year later, Jake slammed Zayn via Twitter in October 2021 amid news that the former 1D member was involved in an incident with Yolanda Hadid.

Does Logan Paul Have Drama With Liam Payne?

While there doesn’t seem to be any drama between the two, Logan did have Liam Payne on his “Impaulsive” podcast in May 2022. During the hour-long episode, the “Strip That Down” singer spilled some major tea about his 1D days, including issues that he had with Zayn. However, after making headlines for his quotes, Liam backtracked and clarified his comments.

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” Liam shared on Twitter. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

What Did Louis Tomlinson Say About Logan and Jake Paul?

While Liam seemed to let the podcast episode slide, his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson defended Liam.

“I think, which of those annoying Paul brothers was it? … He knew exactly what he was doing. The buttons he was pressing,” Louis claimed on The Zach Sang Show in September 2022. “That’s what I took away from it. I just thought, whoever is involves in that show, that annoying Paul brother himself, whoever the other weird guys were — it just felt disrespectful. That’s all I’ll say. They go so much out of it as if he hasn’t gotten enough already. I f–king hate the Paul Brothers.”

Reps for Jake and Logan did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment regarding Louis’ comments.

