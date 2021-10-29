Bad blood? Jake Paul is dredging up the past and continuing a past feud with Zayn Malik.

The internet personality weighed in on the former One Direction member’s drama with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021.

“Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face,” Jake shared via Twitter, replying to a post shared by Gigi in February 2020 in which she called him out for being an “irrelevant ugly ass.”

The Team 10 founder’s post appeared to be in reference to an incident in which Zayn reportedly “struck” the model’s mom. While the singer has “adamantly” denied getting physical with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, court documents obtained by J-14 report that Zayn has pleaded no contest to four citations of harassment following the September 2021 confrontation. He was put on 360 days of probation (90 for each count) which could be dropped if he pays court fees, takes anger management classes and completes a domestic violence program within six months.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details,” Zayn told TMZ (who was first to report the incident) in a statement. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Meanwhile, Zayn’s issues with Jake and his brother, Logan Paul, stem back to an apparent February 2020 confrontation when they crossed paths in Las Vegas. At the time, Jake posted a since-deleted tweet claiming he almost had to “clap up” Zayn, calling him “a little guy” with an “attitude.” The YouTuber alleged that Zayn told him “to ‘f–k off’ for no reason when I was being nice to him.”

“[Zayn] I know you’re reading this,” Jake wrote. “Stop being angry cause you came home alone to your big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Gigi hit back in a reply that read, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Jake later posted a separate tweet that read: “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a f–king idiot.” And Logan recounted the entire altercation on his “Impaulsive” podcast days after it happened.

Scroll though our gallery for a timeline of Jake and Zayn’s feud.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.