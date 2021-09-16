It’s all love! YouTuber Jake Paul has had his fair share of relationships — but it’s clear he has a connection with girlfriend Julia Rose. Their relationship timeline is definitely hot and cold, but it shows they are willing to go the distance together.

The model, 27, came into the vlogger’s life shortly after he, 24, split from his “ex-wife,” Tana Mongeau, in January 2020. The former flames started dating in April 2019 following her breakup with ex Brad Sousa. In June 2019, Jake proposed to Tana in front of a massive crowd at VidCon in Los Angeles. The following month, they had a lavish wedding in the blonde beauty’s hometown of Las Vegas.

They split by January 2020. “As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break, we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Jake wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana, unfortunately, gets my Lamborghini. I wouldn’t change anything that happened.”

He added, “We’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives and see what the future holds. (P.S. our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off This is bittersweet but it’s what’s best for us right now). The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened,’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. Love you, Mongeau.”

Tana confirmed the couple had a “fake wedding” during an appearance on the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast in December 2020.

Just before Jake and Tana’s split, Julia starred opposite the Bizaardvark alum in the music video for his single, “These Days” — and it appears that’s where their connection stemmed from. During an appearance on “The Night Shift” podcast in January 2020, the pro boxer revealed he had been “talking” to a girl “a little bit,” referencing Julia.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jake Paul and Julia Rose’s full relationship timeline so far!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.