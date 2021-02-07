It’s safe to say the YouTube community has totally taken the world by storm! Influencers like Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, David Dobrik, Jake Paul, Emma Chamberlain and more have slowly become some of the most famous people in the world — filming videos and posting them to the video streaming site. Since their rise to fame, these internet stars have racked up millions of fans who are obsessed with their everyday lives.

But who have they dated and are they still in relationships now? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating and break down exactly who some of YouTube’s biggest stars have been linked to. Get this — a lot of them have even had relationships with each other!

Between flings, longterm relationships and everything in between, some of these internet stars have taken their subscribers along for the ins and outs of their love lives. See all the rumored and confirmed romances for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to uncover who’s dating who in the YouTube world.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.