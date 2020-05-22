Ever since she first stepped onto the YouTube scene, fans have been obsessed with Emma Chamberlain. Because of her hilarious videos and stunning personality, the internet star has gained over 9.4 million Instagram followers and 8.6 million YouTube subscribers.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the newly 19-year-old has kept her personal life pretty under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped her biggest fans from wondering if she’s involved in any type of romantic relationship. There’s been rumors that she’s been linked to a few hotties over the years, but other than that, it seems like the social media influencer is keeping her private life, well, private!

But who has Emma been linked to in the past? Is she still single? Has she spoken out about her relationship status? And did she really date Ethan Dolan?! Not to worry, guys, because J-14 is here to answer all your questions. Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete breakdown of Emma Chamberlain’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.