Does Emma Chamberlain have a new man in her life? The YouTube star walked the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet with Role Model — whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury — months after fans started to speculate they were more than friends.

“[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing,” she told W Magazine in June 2019. “For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

At the time, Emma continued: “I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right. Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”

A little more than a year later, a photographer asked Emma in August 2020 if she’d ever date a fan. “I’m not a cheater,” she replied, confirming that she was, indeed, in a relationship. From there, fans went into a frenzy trying to figure out who her secret boyfriend was, and they landed on the “Blind” musician.

At the time, one fan pointed out that the social media star was spotted hanging with Tucker a lot. Plus, both of her parents seemingly started following him on Instagram!

“There’s nothing anybody who watches my videos doesn’t know about me, unless it’s something genuinely sacred and private to me,” the “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain” podcast host explained to Marie Claire in August 2019. “Relationships with people in general, in no matter what capacity, are something that’s very emotional. They mean a lot to you. I think having eyes on that in a critical way can be really tough.”

The vlogger was romantically linked to Ethan Dolan and Aaron Hull in the past, but never spoke publicly about either reported relationship. That’s why, when she and Role Model started sharing snippets into their personal life, fans were shook. In September 2021, fans appeared to see Tucker blowing a kiss to Emma during one of his concerts.

They also walked the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet together in March 2022. Things seem to be heating up!

