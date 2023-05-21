Booked and busy! Emma Chamberlain might have taken a (well-deserved) break from YouTube, but the internet personality is still killing it in her career.

“The pressure to be a weekly YouTuber, 365 days a year, is unrealistic, yet it’s the standard,” she explained during a March 2023 episode of her “Anything Goes” podcast, announcing a six-month hiatus. “It is the standard that YouTubers hold themselves to but yet it is an impossible thing to keep up mentally.”

In June 2022, Emma officially returned to the platform. However, there are no regular uploads or scheduled videos in sight. While the businesswoman often shared snippets of her trips with fans, daily vlogs are a thing of the past. Now, she’s focusing on other aspects of her career.

“I really enjoy being able to get my hands dirty, like getting in there and doing it myself and telling a story myself,” she explained to Variety in May 2023. “I think at times it can be easy to say, ‘OK, well, I have X amount of followers here, so I can go and do this.’ But to me, I would never want to do that unless I felt like I had truly worked hard enough to get there.”

However, her one passion project is her “Anything Goes” podcast, with which she has an exclusive deal with Spotify to stream the weekly show.

“I feel like with podcasting, that was something I worked really hard at and I did a lot of research on and really worked on getting good at so that I could feel like I was adding something to that space in a way,” Emma explained to Variety about what’s next for her. “But with something like movies, I don’t really have anything to add there right now.”

Between her Chamberlain Coffee company and newly announced collaboration with Canon as the face of the brand, it seems like Emma has done it all. That being said, it also seems like she’s just getting started in terms of becoming a red carpet correspondent and global fashion icon.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Emma’s projects since her YouTube break.

