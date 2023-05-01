Emma Chamberlain can do no wrong. he internet “it girl” has proven, once again, that she is a Met Gala queen at the 2023 ceremony honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld. Emma wore an all-blue look and debuted long brunette hair. Keep reading to see photos of her look.

ICYMI, Emma is Vogue‘s interviewer at the Met Gala every year and she absolutely kills it every time. Last year, the YouTube star went viral following her interview with Jack Harlow on the red carpet. After the chat, Jack jokingly said, “Love you, bye!” to which she responded with a “Love ya!” after turning to the camera and laughing, as if she couldn’t believe she just told that to the “First Class” rapper.

TikTok immediately went wild over the small snippet, making the audio a trend with millions of videos attached to the original video.

“That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean?” Jack said on The Tonight Show after being asked about the viral moment, which accumulated over 4 million views on Vogue‘s YouTube channel. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

When host Jimmy Fallon asked the “First Class” rapper if he ends every interview in the same way, Jack replied, “Only if I love them. I have a lot of warmth to share,” he said. “She said it back. We love each other.” Well, there’s that.

On top of her phenomenal interviewing skills, Emma consistently brings the house down with her Met Gala outfits.

“Ever since going to my first fashion show a few years ago, my love for fashion really blossomed. I’ve always had interest in fashion, but I didn’t truly get into it until I attended that show,” Emma told Mane Addicts in May 2021. “Over time, you start to figure out what your own style is based on what you do and don’t like on other people. Although my personal style is more fully formed now as a 19-year-old, it’s still all over the place. I enjoy wearing a comfy outfit just as much as I like dressing up. My style is simply whatever I feel confident in at any given moment. I don’t like setting specific fashion ‘rules’ for myself.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Emma’s Met Gala look and outfit details.

