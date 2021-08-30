They’re Instagram official! Addison Rae and Omer Fedi have taken their rumored romance to the next level.

Following the release of the TikTok star’s movie He’s All That in August 2021, the musician shared a congratulatory post via Instagram Stories. “Me and my baby are both No. 1 atm,” Omer wrote. “I’m so so so proud of her. Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe.”

The Tel Aviv native was referring to her first-ever movie taking over the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 and his collaboration with The Kid LAROI, titled “Stay,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Prior to Addison’s apparent relationship with Omer, the Louisiana native was tied up in a tumultuous romance with fellow internet star Bryce Hall. They officially called it quits in March 2021, and shortly thereafter, she was romantically linked to rapper Jack Harlow. It wasn’t until July 2021 that she and Omer started sparking romance rumors after Addison posted what appeared to be a video of her kissing her new beau via Instagram Stories.

Things between them started heating up in August 2021 when Addison and Omer were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles. The red-haired musician also started leaving flirty comments on the Netflix star’s Instagram photos. When Addison captioned a photo writing, “KISS ME!,” Omer responded, adding, “I’m in love with u.”

A source also told Us Weekly in August 2021 that the internet stars “are super into each other” and revealed that they’ve actually “been together for four months.”

“She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music,” the insider added, noting that they are “very smitten” with each other and things between them are “getting pretty serious.”

While Addison has stayed mum about her boyfriend during recent interviews, the budding actress has gotten real about showcasing her love life in the public eye.

“Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away. And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that,” Addison explained while speaking with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April 2021. “I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now’s my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing.”

Scroll through our gallery for Addison and Omer's complete relationship timeline.

