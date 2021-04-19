Is Addison Rae single? Since her rise to fame on the TikTok app, fans have become obsessed with the brunette beauty, especially when it comes to her personal life.

In April 2021, social media users started to wonder if something was going on between herself and Jack Harlow after they were both in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Jake Paul boxing match. According to the TikTok Room Instagram account, the rapper — most known for his song “Whats Poppin” — shared a series of photos from his time attending the event and a few eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be Addison’s hand on his arm in one snap. Others also pointed out that she was liking Jack’s Instagram photos and claimed she followed his best friend on Instagram.

Prior to these budding romance rumors, the Louisiana native was romantically linked to fellow internet star Bryce Hall multiple times since she first stepped onto the influencer scene. The pair first dated and broke up in late-2019. Nearly a year later, they gave their relationship another shot and went public in November 2020. At the time, Bryce and Addison revealed that they had already been together for two months.

“This is our second time dating, ever,” Addison explained in a YouTube video at the time. “So, we’ve been dating for like almost two months … this is going to be really interesting to see where this goes.”

In March 2021, they announced that they went their separate ways. “I’ll be honest. I ended it,” Bryce said during an appearance on the “BFFs” podcast. “I was just not in the mindset for a relationship.”

He also uploaded a three-minute-long YouTube video to confirm their breakup and address rumors surrounding their split. “I never cheated on Addison,” he explained. “Addison and I broke up about a month ago and kept everything semi-private on social media … both of us are going through a s–t ton of things right now behind-the-scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially. With all that stress we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

Nearly a month after confirming that they had broken up, Bryce took to Twitter and shared a few cryptic tweets amid the Addison and Jack rumors. Although he did not offer any further explanation about the social media posts, fans have speculated that they might be about his ex. “I’m about to explode man,” he wrote. “Telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else … That f–kin hurts.”

So, is Addison seeing someone new? Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of her dating history.

