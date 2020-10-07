By now, everyone knows that Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian‘s friendship has seriously broken the internet. Yep, the TikToker has become total besties with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star over the past few months and it’s safe to say that social media is pretty torn over how fast these two got close.

Kourtney even called Addison an “angel” in her birthday tribute to the TikTok star.

“A real friendship reel,” the reality star captioned a video of them dancing on October 6.

The sweet birthday message came after Addison chatted about her friendship with the entire Kardashian family during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from September 25.

“They’re really good friends to me. I love all of them,” she gushed about the famous family. “They are all so great. They’re more than what you think. They’re so sweet and down to Earth and really good people.”

Some people have wondered, how exactly did Addison and Kourtney meet? Have they said anything publicly about each other? Has Kourtney offered Addison any advice about fame? What do they do together? Is Addison going to make an appearance on Kourtney’s reality show? Well, after seeing all these pressing questions, J-14 did a major investigation, and we got all the answers!

From her appearance on Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh to their countless bikini pics together and a compilation of all the amazing things they’ve said about each other, we have all the tea! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Kourtney and Addison’s epic friendship.

