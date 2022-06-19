Taking fashion risks! Since Addison Rae‘s rise to TikTok fame, the budding actress has turned heads at multiple star-studded events with some pretty daring red carpet moments.

When it comes to her favorite fashion brand, Addison told Interview in February 2021 that it’s a “tough” question to answer. “I love so many different products from different brands. It just depends on how I feel and what kind of vibe I’m going for,” she gushed at the time. “Hopefully, with the world getting better and there being more events and red carpets to go to, I’ll be able to try lots of new and exciting things.”

And she definitely has! From cutout gowns to dresses with deep V-necks, Addison has worn it all — and she looks good in all of it. In May 2022, specifically, the He’s All That star decided to go backless for the Met Gala. This was a major departure from her more covered red look from the year prior.

“It’s a totally new look for me. It’s something I’ve never done or tried before, as far as color and length,” Addison told WWD in September 2021 of her red dress and blonde bob. “It’s taking me in more of a fashion direction and trying something new.”

That particular year was the internet personality’s first at the star-studded event, however, not her last. Addison noted that she loved to see, “People who really own it and put on a show and are there for a good reason.” Which is what she did when posing for pics at the 2022 Met Gala.

“Just like a dream,” she captioned a photo from the NYC red carpet. Following the main event, Addison was spotted in a sheer afterparty dress. Daring is definitely her middle name!

“My style now is pretty much anything that makes me feel comfortable and confident. I try not to listen to what people have to say about it, because at the end of the day, they’re not the ones wearing it. I definitely love that nostalgic vibe,” she told Fashionista in August 2021 of her personal style. “In the past few years, I’ve definitely had my fair share of bad fashion moments. I’m not one to say that I won’t have any more either, but I’m learning my style every single day. That’s just a part of trying new things and figuring out what makes you feel best.”

