Will John Carver return? Eli Roth‘s Thanksgiving movie starring Addison Rae and Milo Manheim has already made a mark (literally) in the horror film genre. So, can we expect a sequel to the slasher flick? Keep reading to find out!

Will There Be a ‘Thanksgiving 2’?

In November 2023, the Thanksgiving creator and director confirmed that a sequel to his film is officially in the works, per Instagram announcement.

“BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!!” Eli wrote in his post. “Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it’s in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!”

ICYMI, Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer that Eli made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino 2007 film Grindhouse.

“We wanted to get it right,” Eli told the New York Times on why it took so long to create. “We couldn’t crack the story. The fun thing about doing a fake trailer is that you get to do the best parts of the movie and nothing has to make sense.”

What Is the Plot of Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’?

Thanksgiving follows a slasher named John Carver who comes to a small Massachusetts town named Plymouth, which is where the first Thanksgiving was actually held back in the 1600s. The killer becomes intent on creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s residents, just one year after a deadly Black Friday department store riot.

On top of that, the killer’s name “John Carver” actually has some historical ties to the IRL town.

“The original governor of New Plymouth Colony was named John Carver,” Eli told the New York Times. “When history throws you a softball like that, how do you not knock it out of the park? You need an iconic pilgrim killer and the governor was named John Carver? It just sounded like a great slasher movie villain.”

Will Addison Rae, Milo Manheim Return to ‘Thanksgiving 2’?

It’s unclear if Addison and Milo’s characters will make a return to the horror film’s upcoming sequel, as no details have been finalized. Since (spoiler) neither of their characters die in Thanksgiving, it’s definitely possibly we could see more of them.

ICYMI, Addison stars as a high school cheerleader named Gaby, whereas Milo plays high schooler Ryan, a.k.a. the boyfriend of Jess (played by Nell Verlaque).

