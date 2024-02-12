ZOMBIES 4 is officially in the works! Not only will stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim be reprising their roles as Addison and Zed, respectively, but they will also be serving as executive producers on the project. Keep reading for everything we know about ZOMBIES 4.

Is There Going to Be a ‘ZOMBIES 4’?

Yup! Disney Branded Television made the exciting announcement in a statement on February 11, 2024.

So far, most of the ZOMBIES original cast will be reprising their roles in the fourth film, with newcomers Freya Skye and Malachi Barton joining the franchise as characters Nova and Victor. Per Deadline, the characters are described as “mysterious supernatural strangers whom Zed and Addison encounter during their summer travels.”

Previously, the cast told J-14 exclusively they would all be down for a fourth movie, while promoting ZOMBIES 3 in July 2022.

“Especially, to be with everybody in the cast and the people — any excuse to be with everyone, sign me up,” Meg told J-14, with Ariel Martin (who plays Wynter) adamantly agreeing.

“The way everybody watching is really passionate about ZOMBIES, I think we’re just as passionate about the story line, and the message, and what it’s about, and our characters too,” she gushes. “So, to come back and do it all over again. It would be a dream.”

What Will ZOMBIES 4 Be About?

The official description of the fourth film states, “The franchise’s fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.”

In our 2022 interview, Meg joked that “mermaids” could be the possible focus of another movie. Chandler Kinney (Willa), for her part, explained that the ZOMBIES universe is so “expansive.”

“Now, with the addition of aliens, we can go as far as the entire galaxy. I think that there’s always room for growth. There’s always room for new species, and there’s always room for new stories,” the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star explained. “So, we are definitely down for all of that.”

As for Trevor Tordjman (Bucky), the actor told us he would love to see his character “grow a little bit” in another film. “I’d hope to see a side of him that isn’t all about himself. But with that being said, that’s what I think makes him so funny,” the actor explains. “So you need to keep that with Bucky.”

And Kylee Russell (Eliza) wants to see her character “be more open with her emotions,” while Kyra Tantao (A-Li) wants to see more about the alien’s love lives.

