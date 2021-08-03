Making moves! Chandler Kinney may be known for her role in Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES franchise, but the actress is also set to star in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin spinoff.

In September 2020, it was confirmed that an official Pretty Little Liars spinoff would be headed to HBO Max. Months later, in July 2021, Deadline reported that Chandler would be starring as an aspiring director and major horror film fan named Tabby. Just like the rest of this new generation of Liars, Tabby will be hiding a major secret!

While the actress has yet to spill any tea on the upcoming show, she did react to the casting news via social media. “I got a secret,” Chandler shared via Twitter. In another tweet she added, “Shhhhh.”

Aside from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the Disney Channel star is also reprising her role as Willa for the third ZOMBIES movie. Her character — an alpha werewolf — was introduced to fans during the second film, which premiered in February 2020.

“She is powerful, confident and extremely protective of her family,” Chandler told Sheen Magazine in February 2020. “I loved portraying this character because she’s ferociously fierce and just a force to be reckoned with. … Willa and I are both natural leaders and take control of situations when necessary. We both will do whatever it takes to do the right thing for others, especially for those we love and care deeply about. We both are rather tenacious, but Willa can be more aggressive in the way she pursues the things she wants.”

Along with acting as a werewolf, Chandler also flexed her dancing and singing muscles for the part.

“I actually started dancing before I was even acting,” she told J-14 exclusively ahead of the ZOMBIES 2 premiere. “I started when I was three years old and at my peak, I was dancing 30 hours a week, so I was so excited to get to do something where I could incorporate that skill.”

During her J-14 interview, Chandler couldn’t help but gush over her experience on the ZOMBIES 2 set. Thankfully, fans will get the chance to see her play the part once again once ZOMBIES 3 officially premieres.

With multiple roles under her belt, it’s no surprise that Chandler is quickly rising up the Hollywood ranks and making a name for herself. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the Disney Channel and upcoming Pretty Little Liars star.

