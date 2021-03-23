The zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves are officially returning to Seabrook! Disney Channel confirmed in March 2021 that a ZOMBIES 3 is officially in the works.

In an epic Instagram announcement, the network told fans that “the zoms, poms and werewolves are about to team up to face a threat of galactic proportions.” Disney Channel also revealed that the flick is set to start filming this spring.

The first ZOMBIES — which premiered in February 2018 — introduced fans to Zed and Addison’s love story, proving that the cheerleaders and zombies in Seabrook could work and live together in harmony. When the second film brought the werewolves into the mix, things got messy. Between the seriously catchy tunes and epic dance sequences, both movies immediately became total classics and, from the sound of it, ZOMBIES 3 is going to take viewers out of this world!

“After the enormous success of ZOMBIES 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment,” Vice President of Original Movies for Disney Branded Television, Lauren Kisilevsky, said in a statement. “So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever.”

Following the third movie’s announcement, stars Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Trevor Tordjman, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kylee Russell and more took to social media to react to the news. “Here we GOOOOOO!” Milo shared on his own Instagram. He also commented, “LETS DO IT!” on Disney Channel’s original post.

Trevor, for his part, uploaded a video of himself reuniting with the entire cast alongside the caption, “Us this morning when we heard the news.” He also told fans they better be ready to see “a high kick funky chicken double twist to front lunge high V clean,” in the comment section of Disney Channel’s original announcement.

“ZOMBIES 3!!! I am pinching myself!!!” Meg told her Instagram followers. “I can’t wait to go to [Toronto] & do this all over again with the people I love most!!! Enjoy these few memories!!!”

Of course, with the cliffhanger at the end of ZOMBIES 2 came the question of whether or not aliens were headed to Seabrook, and that’s exactly what the upcoming third movie will reveal. Although not much information has been released thus far, scroll through our gallery to see what we know about ZOMBIES 3 — including plot, cast and release date!

