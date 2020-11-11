In Hollywood, some pretty steamy onscreen relationships have led to rumors swirling that the actors dated in real life. But, more often than not, these stars are just friends when the cameras stop rolling.

Fans have “shipped” stars like Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly after their roles in ZOMBIES, Mitchell Hope and Dove Cameron from the Descendants series, Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn after #Haleb made waves in Pretty Little Liars, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard for their romance in Stranger Things and more. As it turns out, nothing romantic ever went on between these BFF duos.

After the first To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie hit Netflix in 2018, fans hoped for Lana Condor and Noah Centineo to date in real life, but it never happened. In fact, the actress has spoken about the fan reaction to her onscreen love with the heartthrob.

“I think we both know that [the movie is] special, and I’m just happy that it’s him that I’m going through all this with,” she told POPSUGAR in September 2018. “We make a really, really good team. It’s been crazy. People truly want us to get married.”

Lana’s not the only Hollywood star who’s spoken out about a rumored romance with her costar ever the years. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrity BFF duos fans wished would date in real life, and what the stars have said.

