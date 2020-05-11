What’s their relationship like?

The couple are seriously goals because get this — just like Peter in TATBILB, Anthony writes Lana love letters.

“He writes me love letters, actually!” Lana revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. “He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!”

Ugh, how cute? And of course, she writes them back.

Lana spilled, “When I have a lot of emotion going on, I’ll write. I write letters to my family, my boyfriend, anyone I’m trying to get my point across to. It’s easier for me to express myself.”

She also opened up to Rollacoaster about it. “I have this beautiful relationship with my real-life boyfriend. I don’t know how I got so lucky,” she gushed. “I still write love letters now and so does my boyfriend. He even draws pictures on the front. I would say he’s more romantic than I am.”

Wow, they’re seriously so adorable. And that’s not all. During Lana’s February 2019 cover story with Cosmopolitan, she revealed just how in love with Anthony she is.

“There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with,” Lana gushed. “You best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight.”

But unfortunately, the actress explained after TATBILB came out, fans started trolling Anthony online, telling him that he didn’t deserve her and that she should be dating Noah instead.

“It was so hurtful for both of us,” Lana said. “This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

But after she opened up about her relationship in interviews, the hate started to sub-side. We mean, it’s pretty hard not fall in love with the couple, right?

“People are starting to understand that you’re not necessarily the person you play on screen,” she added.

We are seriously obsessed with this pair.