As much as we all wanted Lana Condor and Noah Centineo to be together IRL after they starred in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before together, the actress has explained multiple times that it’s unfortunately never going to happen. And that’s because she’s actually madly in love with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre! Yep, in case you didn’t know, the brunette beauty has been dating Anthony for more than four years now, and their love story is honestly just as cute as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey’s.
OK, we know what you’re thinking — there’s no way that’s possible. But Lana and her BF are seriously couple goals. From constantly gushing over her man in interviews, to sharing their adorable PDA-filled pics on Instagram, they’re out there proving that true love really does exist outside of the movies.
But who exactly is the TATBILB star’s man, you ask? How did they meet? And what’s their relationship really like? We’ve got you guys covered. We went ahead and rounded up everything we know about Anthony and his romance with the star, so prepare to have your hearts melted.
Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Lana and Anthony’s relationship.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.