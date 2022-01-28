Congratulations are in order for Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre! The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on Friday, January 28.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star captioned her engagement photos, referring to their dogs. She also shared a video seemingly taken after Anthony popped the question.

The musician, for his part, uploaded similar photos to his Instagram account, writing, “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever … I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

The couple met at a party in 2015 and sparks immediately flew between them.

“His pickup line was just, ‘Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend,’” Lana recalled to Us Weekly in January 2019. A month later, the Moonshot actress recalled their meet-cute during an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying it was “like a ­Taylor Swift song.”

She also told Cosmo: “There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with. … And you best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight.”

Over the years, Lana has gushed over Anthony in various interviews, telling Us Weekly in August 2019 that Anthony “writes me love letters, actually,” noting the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before comparison. “He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all,” the actress added. “We try to keep the spark alive!”

Along with their January 2022 engagement announcement, Lana shared details about her very special ring.

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!” she wrote on Instagram. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

