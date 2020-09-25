When you’ve seen a movie or TV show, like, a million times, it’s pretty hard to imagine any other stars portraying the characters in it, right? Well guys, this may come as a shock, but there were actually a lot of huge celebrities that were almost cast in some fan favorite Disney Channel series and movies, but ended up ultimately not getting the roles!

Take Joe Jonas, for example. Fans probably had no idea that he actually auditioned for the role of Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place! Wow, please take a moment to try to imagine how different things would have been if he starred in the series alongside Selena Gomez instead of David Henrie.

What about the show Hannah Montana? Everyone knows that Miley Cyrus portrayed the pop star who was living a double life in the show, but it turns out, she actually almost starred as her BFF Lily Prescott instead! And loads of other big stars were actually considered for the title role, including Alyson Stoner, JoJo and Taylor Momsen.

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the other celebrities who you’ll be shocked to learn were almost cast in your favorite Disney Channel shows and movies.

