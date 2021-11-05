He’s still a New Jersey boy at heart! Kevin Jonas may be touring the world with his brothers, Nick and Joe Jonas, as a member of the Jonas Brothers, but the eldest sibling loves nothing more than to be home with his family.

Kevin used to be known as a Disney Channel star, but when the JoBros took their break in 2013, he started a new chapter. Now, the guitar player is a parent of two daughters — Alena and Valentina — alongside wife Danielle Jonas. Once the boys made their 2019 comeback, Kevin said there was a major shift in his family life due to touring.

“It’s hard,” he explained on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in October 2019. “I fly home as much as I can. Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

After their 2019 tour, Kevin returned home once again and was with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for much of 2020.

“I was gone for a long period of time last year, for an extended period of time, because of the tour and all of that stuff,” he explained to Insider in May 2020. “I wasn’t able to be home as much as I would have liked. Now, that being the case, it’s really nice that we get to really spend time as a family.”

Then, the Jonas Brothers hit the road again for the Remember This tour, which Kevin told POPSUGAR in October 2021 was different compared to past tours.

“On this tour, we had a more specific COVID bubble, and it was a thing to not travel as much,” the musician explained. “So I had a morning [where] I had enough time where I could fly home, so I flew home just to spend the morning with the family. When it comes to love, it’s just about time spent, and even that little bit of time at home with them when they couldn’t join me was a win.”

He added, “There are nights we were on this tour and everyone would be hanging out as a day off, but I couldn’t even get home. It was just too far to fly and come back and get everything done. There was once or twice that everyone was together, having dinner or whatever, and I just stayed in my room and I ordered room service and then had dinner with my wife from afar.”

Kevin is the ultimate family man! Scroll through our gallery to see his transformation over the years.

