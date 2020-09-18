Ever since they went public with their whirlwind romance, Jonas Brothers fans can’t get enough of Kevin and Danielle Jonas‘ storybook romance. Although they first got together in 2007, before the age of Instagram, the couple still packed on the PDA at every awards show they attended over the years.

After their 2009 wedding, the singer, 32, and his wife, 33, gave fans an inside look into their life as newlyweds with the reality series Married to Jonas, which only lasted for two seasons and ended just months before the Jonas Brothers officially announced their split in October 2013. While he was on hiatus from making music, Kevin became a father. He and Danielle welcomed their first daughter, Alena Rose, in February 2014. The couple’s second daughter, Valentina Angelina, was born in October 2016. Since the Jonas Brothers got back together in February 2019 — six years after their initial breakup — Danielle has been spotted cheering Kevin on during the JoBros’ many concerts and she even appeared in to of her husband’s music videos.

To celebrate their romantic love story, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive the cutest moments from Kevin and Danielle’s 13-year relationship. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

