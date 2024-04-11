This is an “S.O.S.”! The Jonas Brothers just announced that they will be rescheduling their upcoming European tour dates — and fans are not happy about how the band is handling it.

On Wednesday, April 10, the JoBros — which consists of Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas — took to social media to announce the changed tour dates. “We appreciate your love and support so much,” the group wrote on X. “We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming.”

The brothers also posted a clip on Instagram explaining the switch in dates. “Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming,” they captioned the video.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for the upcoming tour were understandably upset by the news, as many had bought plane tickets and hotel rooms to be there. One user wrote, “So plane tickets and hotels are free? I’m really pissed off.”

Another fan explained, “Cancelling due to sickness/illness or family commitments I would totally understand. But re-scheduling for a ‘project’ that you are prioritizing over a tour that thousands of people have paid out for, on tickets/transport/hotels DURING A COST OF LIVING CRISIS?????? REALLY????”

In their previous message, the “Sucker” singers did note that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and info is at http://Jonasbrothers.com.”

Despite putting off their European tour, the musical trio are still set to perform in Latin America — with upcoming shows in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

ICYMI, the boy band started The Tour back in August 2023, which includes a setlist of songs from all five of their albums: 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2023’s The Album.

While the brothers seemingly revealed they’re working on a new project, Joe has spoken out in the past about feeling fatigue when performing on tour.

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,’” he told the Associated Press in May 2023. “So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

