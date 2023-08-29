Will Kevin and Franklin Jonas be returning for a third season of Claim to Fame? The reality series premiered in July 2022, with a second season hitting ABC in June 2023.

Keep reading for all the possible details on a third season of Claim to Fame.

Will There Be a ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3?

ABC has yet to announce if the show will return for a third season.

What Is ‘Claim to Fame’?

Kevin and Franklin host the show that puts a group of celebrity relatives together under one roof. While living together and completing challenges, they have to try and uncover which star each housemate is related to. At the end of each episode, an elimination reveals one of the celebrity relatives.

“They came in thinking they could really put the mask on, hide their identities in a really big way,” Kevin told ABC News in June 2023 of the show. “But I’ll be honest, some of these contestants are really good detectives right away, but we were in the dark the entire time as usual.”

What Celebrity Relatives Are on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3?

Since the show has yet to be renewed, it’s unclear which celebrity relatives will be appearing on the show.

Who Won ‘Claim to Fame’?

Keke Palmer‘s sister, Loreal Chanel “L.C.” Palmer, won the show’s first season. When it came to season 2, Nick Cannon‘s brother, Gabriel Cannon, won.

“I knew eventually going in that the cover would be blown, but my plan going in was to hide under the athlete thing for as long as I could,” Gabriel told People in August 2023 about winning the show. “I definitely went in with that strategy to try to stay knowing my stature, knowing that if I could keep you there, there’s no way you think Nick Cannon.”

He added, “Throughout my life, [I’ve] had to put on traits and I used to call it a mask to wear. It’s like, ‘Well, he’s funny like him, [but he doesn’t] look like him.’ That was something that I would deal with in life.”

While Nick was initially a “little hesitant” to have Gabriel go on the show, the actor eventually shared “his blessing.”

