When the Jonas Bothers were on Disney Channel, they used their star power to get appearances from their famous friends in the series Jonas and Jonas L.A.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas starred as fictional brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin Lucas in the show, which premiered in May 2009. The first season of Jonas followed the boys as they attempt to deal with being normal teenagers as their band — called JONAS — rises to stardom. The boys were often joined on screen by friends Stella Malone (Chelsea Staub) and Macy Misa (Nicole Anderson). When the series was renewed for a second season, the show was renamed to Jonas L.A. to reflect the band’s move to the City of Angels. After two seasons, the show came to an end in October 2010.

Years after the show’s success the boys opened up about their experience on the show during their 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness.

“It was a big regret,” Nick said of the show’s second season. “We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it.”

Joe, for his part, added “It didn’t feel like it was us anymore. It felt young and we were becoming adults.”

Kevin also chimed in, adding, “It was not on brand for us as the band that we were becoming and the songs that we were writing. It was almost like two very different identities. I think that affected the perception of the band, that we were a joke.”

In April 2021, Nick also reflected on his time on the series in a TikTok video.

“Oh, I love this one. Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel,” the “Jealous” singer joked at the time. “See that’s the thing. Our show got canceled after just two seasons, and we didn’t have any famous quotes. So, how about this?” Nick went on to hum the network’s theme song while drawing Mickey Mouse ears with his finger.

“Stream Jonas!” he captioned the clip. “And Jonas L.A. now!”

Aside from Nick, Joe and Kevin themselves, there were a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the shows two seasons that it aired. Bridgit Mendler, David Henrie, Emily Osment, Emma Roberts, Adam Hicks and more made some surprise appearances Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

