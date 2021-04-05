Before the Jonas Brothers were major musicians, the New Jersey natives had a major stint on Disney Channel. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, along with Chelsea Kane and Nicole Anderson, starred in the show JONAS, which aired on the network from my 2009 until October 2010.

The fan-favorite sitcom told the story of the fictional Joe, Nick and Kevin Lucas from the band JONAS as they tried to balance being musicians while also being teenage boys, and everything that came with that — including girls, school, homework and more! Chelsea, who played the character Stella Malone, constantly offered the boys endless style tips in, while Nicole starred as their other friend, Macy Misa, who was a total fangirl.

After only two seasons on Disney Channel the show came to an end. Now, Nick is opening up about his time on the show. The Spaceman singer poked fun at the short-lived series in an April 2021 TikTok video. “Tell me you were on Disney Channel,” he captioned the video, which was also shared on Twitter.

“Oh, I love this one,” Nick joked in the clip. “Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel.” After a short pause, he added, “See that’s the thing. Our show got canceled after just two seasons, and we didn’t have any famous quotes. So, how about this?” Then Nick used his musical skills to hum the iconic Disney Channel theme song and pretending to draw the Mickey Mouse ears!

Previously, the boys opened up about their time on show during their Chasing Happiness documentary in 2019. “We shouldn’t have done [a second season]. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it,” Nick said at the time. Despite their candid confessions about the series, JONAS will still live on forever via Disney+!

But wait, what has the cast been up to since the show came to an end? We decided to investigate, and some of them went on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start families of their own! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Jonas is doing these days.

