Remember when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra surprised the world by announcing they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January 2022? That was wild. Since then, the pair have slowly revealed photos of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple, who have been married for three years who got married n December 2018, announced the arrival of their daughter on January 23 via Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” read the statement on the actor and singer’s respective Instagram pages at the time.

The post began with an explanation of their birthing experience. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” both of their Instagram captions said.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada–. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Since then, Nick has opened up about being a new parent on a few occasions, including a May 2022 appearance on the Today Show. “Life is beautiful,” he gushed at the time. Later that month, he called Malti “a gift” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding, “We’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

As for this thoughts on fatherhood? Nick said it’s “changed everything for the better.”

Priyanka has also revealed more on their daughter, posting photos of herself holding Malti where you can only see the back of her head.

“Love like no other,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2022 while posting a photo of herself holding her baby girl.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the rare photos of Nick and Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie.

