Getting real about her exes! Priyanka Chopra has had a few public romances in the past, but nothing like her relationship with Nick Jonas. That being said, the Quantico actress has felt the most love with her Jonas Brother husband.

While discussing her relationship with the “Close” singer, Priyanka revealed how she and Nick got together in the first place.

“I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is [2016]. And we had common friends who didn’t want me to be in my relationship and were like, ‘Oh, [Nick is] single too. He’s really not with that girl, but he is.’ It was complicated on both our ends,” the actress recalled while appearing on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in March 2023. “His brother loves Quantico. Kevin loves network TV, and I love network TV. I’m really glad he did, because he pointed at me on a billboard, and he was like, ‘You should call her.’ And so, he had a few people being like, ‘Call her.’ So he just DM’d me. And I was like, ‘Why don’t you text me, because my social team can read these messages.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you just wanted to give me your number.'”

Priyanka admitted that she “kinda did” want Nick to have her number, but didn’t want to say it “because I was in a relationship” at the time.

Further speaking about love, the We Can Be Heroes star noted that she would find herself in “long, long relationships … back to back to back to back.” Priyanka also spoke candidly about her and Nick’s age difference at the beginning of their relationship.

“I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. So I didn’t want to engage as much at that time. I was also, like, 35; Nick was 25,” she recalled. “I really put a stop on it in a way, because I judged the book by the cover. I was like, ‘I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun dating things.’ … I was ready to get serious and not realizing my husband is actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old’s body.”

She and Nick went on to have casual conversations before attending the Met Gala together in May 2017. However, they still didn’t make their relationship official. Eventually, as fans know, Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January 2022.

