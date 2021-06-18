Disney Channel fans, it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and relive the story of Niley! During their time on the network, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were the Young Hollywood power couple until they called it quits.

While the acting and singing duo kept their relationship under wraps for most of the time they were together, fans were constantly speculating that things between Nick and Miley were more than just friendly. In fact, the duo went public with their romance in August 2007, just before the Jonas Brothers opened for the Hannah Montana songstress on her Best of Both Worlds Tour, which spanned from October 2007 until January 2008.

During their time on the road, Nick and Miley took the stage every night to perform Hannah Montana and the JoBros’ duet, “We Got the Party.” Then, they broke up. Miley candidly discussed the split during her 2009 autobiography Miles to Go. Throughout the memoir, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer referred to her ex as “Prince Charming.”

“Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007,” she wrote. “The hardest day ever. My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.”

It wasn’t until after they went their separate ways that Miley and Nick started to publicly discuss their relationship. When reconciliation rumors started swirling in 2009, the Last Song actress revealed where their relationship stood during a radio interview at the time. “He’s my best friend, and we still hang out all the time, and we’ve definitely reconnected,” Miley shared. “And we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but right now we’re just kicking it and hanging out as much as we can.”

The former flames went on to release the song “Before the Storm” on the Jonas Brothers’ Lines, Vines and Trying Times album.

“I think [‘Before the Storm’ is] probably one of my favorite songs, because it has a great story to it. It’s a duet with Miley, which is great,” Nick told MTV News following its release. “It’s a good thing that happened, and it’ll be a good one to play live.”

So, despite their breakup, there’s no bad blood between Nick and Miley. They’ve both since moved on, Nick with wife Priyanka Chopra and Miley with Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson, among others. When celebrating the 13-year anniversary of her song “7 Things” — which is about their split — in June 2021, Miley even tagged Nick in an old photo of them shared via Instagram.

Need more Niley in your life all these years later? Scroll through our gallery to relive Miley and Nick’s relationship.

