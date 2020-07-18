Ever since Nick Jonas joined the Jonas Brothers and was propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy singer single? We mean, between his adorable personality, angelic voice, breathtaking smile, he’s pretty much stolen everyone’s hearts by now. So it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

As fans know, the “Sucker” crooner is actually a married man! Yep, he got married to Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, and they could not be cuter together! But who did he date before that, you ask? We did some investigating, and it turns out, Nick was actually linked to a ton of girls over the years. Yep, there has been rumors that he’s been in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars, including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Lily Collins and more.

But what exactly went down between them? Why did they break up? And who else did he date? Don’t worry, you guys, because J-14 has got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the former Disney star’s love life, and broke down each and every one of his past relationships. From love triangles to break ups and makeups, you might want to buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Nick has ever dated and what went down between them.

