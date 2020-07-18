Miley Cyrus

At one point, it’s safe to say that Nick and Miley were the ultimate Disney Channel power couple! They first met at a charity event back in 2006, when they were both 13 years old, and according to the Hannah Montana star, it was love at first sight.

“We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met,” Miley revealed to Seventeen Magazine in 2008. “He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, ‘I think you’re beautiful and I really like you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.’”

Ugh, how cute is that? Miley also talked about the iconic day in her book, Miles To Go.

“Hannah Montana had only been on the air for a few months when I went to a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. I remember the exact date, June 11 2006. It was the day I met my first love,” she wrote. “I knew from a friend that he thought I was pretty. He came up to me with a bunch of guy friends and introduced himself. Instantly, I wanted them all to go away just to be with him. He started to shake my hand, and I said ‘I don’t do handshakes, I do hugs.’ When he hugged me, I noticed his scratchy shirt and I blurted out: ‘I hate your shirt!’ So that was the first thing I said to him: ‘I hate your shirt.’”

And get this — Miley was even Nick’s first kiss!

“The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus, and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood – very romantic,” the singer said in an interview with BBC’s Radio 1. “I’d just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I’m sure that my breath smelled terrible.”

Although they seemed picture perfect, Nick and Miley ended up splitting towards the end of The Best of Both Worlds tour in late 2007, where the Jonas Brothers served as Miley’s opening act.

The actress shared in her book, “Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest day ever. My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.”

She even explained that she remained in a funk for a while after their split.

“At first I bawled for a month straight. I was so sad. I just went into this weird funk. And I dyed my hair black. When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights – and so I did that, and I got myself looking great. And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, I want to make my hair black now – I don’t want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core. I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, I’ve got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am,” Miley spilled in an interview with Seventeen.

“Nick and I loved each other,” she told the mag. “We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn’t fun.”

But it didn’t end there. One year later, fans nearly lost it when the two stars were spotted hanging out again. They were photographed getting lunch together, jet skiing on vacation and get this — Miley even attended the Jonas Brothers Movie screening and after-party with the boys. It was clear something was going on.

We’re not 100 percent sure what caused the couple to split the second time, but in 2009, Miley met and started dating her future husband Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song, therefore ending Niley once and for all.

But where do they stand now? Well, after everything they’ve been through, you’ll be happy to know that Nick and Miley are still close friends. The “Jealous” singer even gushed over his former girlfriend in a recent interview, and wow, it could not have been cuter.

“She’s a real singer,” Nick said during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio Show on March 4, 2019. “But we knew that ‘cause we grew up with her. We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalogue song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point she was 16 and she was singing her a** off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so.’”