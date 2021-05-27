Getting better! Nick Jonas was involved in an on-set injury on May 2021, and the singer is speaking out about his “brutal” experience cracking a rib just before hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The “Sucker” singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas are gearing up for a new NBC show titled Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. According to the network, it’s “a one-hour special featuring the Jonas Brothers pursuing their Olympic dreams,” set to air just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The New Jersey natives “will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals — each other.” While filming the show, Nick took a bit of a tumble which led to the injury.

“We’re actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week,” he said Nick told E! News earlier this month. “But I’m feeling great, recovered really well, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

TMZ was first to break the news of Nick’s injury, reporting that the musician was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, he addressed the situation on an episode of The Voice and said that he’s “feeling OK.”

“I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,” Nick told the contestants.

Since his fall, Nick has opened up about the incident during multiple interviews. While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Spaceman musician recounted the story of how his injury went down.

“We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled,” Nick said. “When I sit upright like this, I’m totally fine. But it’s been a weird couple of days recovering from a rib injury. They basically tell you at the hospital, ‘There’s nothing we can do, you just have to wait it out.’ But it’s all good.”

