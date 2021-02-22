Is the Jonas Brothers reunion already over? Nick Jonas announced a new solo single and Saturday Night Live hosting gig in February 2021, which left fans wondering whether or not the three-piece group would be creating more music together.

“‘Spaceman’ launches February 25th,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram on February 20. “The countdown begins now.”

This new song marks Nick’s first solo project since 2018. After a brief hiatus, the singer, along with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, reunited for the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album Happiness Begins and subsequent tour. Since then, the boys have been teasing new music together, but they haven’t made any announcements or released any tunes since dropping “I Need You Christmas” in October 2020.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in April 2020, the sibling trio said they “did finish [the album]” but had no plans to release it amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since they’ve yet to give fans any further information since then, and with Nick’s solo music announcements, fans are questioning what this means for the future of the Jonas Brothers.

Scroll through our gallery for what we know so far.

