Over the years, major celebs have nabbed the opportunity to appear as characters in their favorite TV shows and movies with special cameos. Oftentimes, fans don’t even know they’re coming, which makes the entire thing even more exciting.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers joined the list of most iconic cameos of all time when they made a special appearance in the new Netflix series Dash and Lily, which officially hit the streaming service on Tuesday, November 10. In the newly released clip, Nick (who was also a producer on the series), Joe and Kevin perform their 2019 hit song “Like It’s Christmas” in the middle of New York City while actor Austin Abrams, who stars as Dash, weaves through the crowd.

Dash and Lily is all about what happens when “a whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected,” according to Netflix.

As it turns out, the Jonas Brothers aren’t the only famous faces who have appeared in some of our favorite TV shows and movies over the years. Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Dylan O’Brien, One Direction, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Lili Reinhart and more have all made their fair share of cameos. Scroll through our gallery to see them all, and find out where you can watch!

