Will the music be the same?

Don’t worry, people. There will be a combination of both new and old songs to keep everyone happy. Sure, the old songs are not going to be the same as when the original cast performed them, but LBR, OG fans of the flicks would never say no to a performance of “We’re All in This Together,” right?

“Basically, [there will be] one song per episode, in 10 episodes. So basically you’re gonna get a cover album of the original movie, with these original interpretations of the songs, along with brand new songs every episode,” Tim explained. “And they’re really good! I’m so proud of the original music. Steve Vincent, who runs music over at Disney, worked so hard to engage these amazing composers who brought it to life. I hope we get a few new classics out of it.”

The network even uploaded a sneak peek of the show on November 8, 2019, which showed Olivia singing “Start of Something New!”

Olivia revealed, “The way that we’re going about it is so respectful of the original movies while still putting our own, new fresh twist on it. So it’s new characters, new plots and new music actually.”

“A lot of people think that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is just a series version of the High School Musical movie, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth. The show is so different, but of course, we pay our respects to the original movies, and there are going to be songs from the original movies that are reimagined within the series,” Sofia also told Pop Sugar. “A lot of the original High School Musical fans are going to love it because of those elements. [There are a lot of references] that we make to the original movies, but the actual show itself is shot so differently, it’s docu-style. It gives me a lot of Glee and The Office vibes. There are original songs and numbers, and the characters are so different too.”

“Each character, you really get to see them shine through. It’s truly an ensemble cast, which I love because everyone will have their character that they associate with and that’s their favorite,” she continued. “It’s just such a good cast, such a good story, and it’s very meta too. It’s such a cool concept to shoot a show about a musical that was about a movie, that was also about a musical! It’s very, very inverted and crazy, but I think people are going to love it so much.”