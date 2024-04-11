We love yours GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo — and so do these celebrities! Since embarking on her GUTS World Tour, stars have showed out to the Grammy-winner’s shows around the world, from her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates to A-List celebrities! Keep reading for a guide on which stars have been spotted at Olivia’s concerts.

ICYMI, the tour is supporting Olivia’s sophomore album GUTS, which came out in September 2023. The former Disney star summed up GUTS during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

The songstress explained that after she turned 20 years old in February, she became overwhelmed by sadness. “Like, ‘Oh s–t, I worked my whole childhood and I’m never going to get it back.’ I didn’t go to football games, I didn’t have this group of girlfriends that I hung out with after school. That’s kind of sad.”

ICYMI, the singer-songwriter started off as a child star in multiple Disney shows, such as Bizaardvark, and of course, Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She also appeared in shows like New Girl, and the All-American Girl series, Grace Stirs Up Success.

The former Disney star explained that she feels “super mature” in some ways and “super stunted” in other due to how she grew up.

“It’s just really hard to be a kid and an actor, and you can feel maybe a little taken advantage of sometimes,” she told the outlet. “The responsibility, feeling criticized in public, feeling like you have to work so much and you see your friends who can go to pool parties and hang out, and you’re stuck on set.” But she insisted, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Since embarking on her world tour, several celebs have showed up — including Olivia’s own boyfriend, Louis Partridge! The Enola Holmes actor was seen at her opening show in February in Palm Springs, California.

In several videos caught by fans, Louis can be spotted at the show with the Grammy-winning singer’s best friend Iris Apatow. He was seen dancing throughout the night, taking videos of the Sour singer’s performances and fans are convinced he also whispered “she looks beautiful,” while Olivia was performing “traitor,” as caught on a video posted by Iris on her Instagram Stories. So cute!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the celebrities who have been spotted at Olivia’s GUTS tour.

