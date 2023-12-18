2024 is going to be a huge year for live music! From Olivia Rodrigo to Taylor Swift to Tate McRae, so many popular artists are gearing up to hit the road and kickstart world tours. Keep reading to uncover all of the musicians going on tour in 2024.

After dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS, Olivia is set to embark on a GUTS World Tour starting in February 2024! She wrote via Instagram, “soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!”

On top of that, Taylor will be kickstarting the European leg of her Eras Tour, along with playing additional North American dates in the later part of the year.

The Midnights singer originally announced that she would be kicking off the Eras Tour in November 2022, and hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 until August. The tour marked the songstress’ first tour in three years since her 2018 Reputation Tour.

Following the news, fans ran to get tickets during the pre-sale on November 17 — and it did not go over “All Too Well.”

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted following the pre-sale, disappointing thousands of fans.

One day later, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to address the ticket fiasco.

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” the “Maroon” singer wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

The Grammy-winning songstress added that she’s “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone, because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” she continued, seemingly addressing Ticketmaster’s lack of preparedness. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the musicians and singers going on tour in 2024.

